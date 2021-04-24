Andrew Lincoln on Rick Grimes returning for ‘The Walking Dead’ finale: “Never say never”

Andrew Lincoln has said he’d like to appear in The Walking Dead series finale, leaving the possibility of his character Rick Grimes’ return to the TV show very much open.

The actor said in a new interview that despite the former sheriff’s exit from AMC’s hit zombie drama in season nine (2018-2019) he could well end up making a cameo in the final series: season 11.

Lincoln will reprise the role in three spinoff films set after the events of The Walking Dead but said there’s no information about a planned appearance for the show’s final season.

Talking to SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) the actor said he has “no idea” about proposals, but added that he would be willing to join should producers wish.

“I’m not filming at the moment,” he told SFX about pre-production of The Walking Dead films. “I’m still very much in lockdown. We’re very excited about how, at the first available opportunity, we’re going to go into production – there’s talk of it being spring. I can’t wait to get those cowboy boots,” he said.

“That’s a very good question,” Lincoln then answered when he was asked about a cameo in the TV series, which will wrap in 2022. “The easy answer is I have no idea. I don’t think it’s written yet, but I would never say never to that because everybody that’s still doing the TV show are dear friends, and it’s an extraordinary feat that they’re still going and making this beautiful and ground-breaking show that still resonates with the world.”

In season nine, Grimes ignites dynamite on a bridge to save his friends and is presumably killed in the process. However, viewers see him being tended to by Jadis on the riverbank, meaning that he didn’t die – and the spinoff films confirm that.

Last month, The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman teased details of the Grimes film spin-off, saying that it would be “very different”.

“I think that the show is very much an ensemble story and this is very much Rick story,” he told ComicBook. “So, I think being able to focus more on Rick as a character and do more with him is really cool.”

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will premiere this August.