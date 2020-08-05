Andrew Lincoln still hasn’t watched a single episode of ‘The Walking Dead’

Andrew Lincoln still hasn’t seen any of The Walking Dead despite starring as the show’s protagonist for nine seasons.

That’s according to chief content officer Scott Gimple, who said in a new interview that Lincoln has stuck to his decision to never watch an episode.

Lincoln, who portrayed former Georgia sheriff Rick Grimes in seasons one to nine, revealed in a 2017 interview with TV Insider that he has “chosen to ignore the whole thing” because he’s “allergic to my own face.”

The actor said he doesn’t enjoy watching himself on screen but instead thrives off the shooting period, adding that watching the show “defeats the object of what I want to do as an actor, which is to try and be in the role and not be self-conscious.”

Gimple confirmed to fans at a virtual Comic-Con panel for upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond spin-off series that nothing has changed: “No, he has not watched it.”

He added: “I will say, one time I was doing a DVD commentary with him on an episode he wasn’t in, The Grove. Five minutes into it, I was like, ‘You’re not watching this, are you?’ He’s like, ‘No, no I’m not.'”

Lincoln will make his return to The Walking Dead in a trilogy of spin-off films, as first announced in November 2018. Details on the movies are slim at present, however, plot leaks point at twisted human experiments and a plot to save Rick.

Gimple added in an interview with ComicBook.com that Lincoln is “itching” to get back to The Walking Dead universe with the film trilogy for Universal Pictures.

“And I got to tell you, he’s itching to get back, too. We all are,” Gimple said, though there is no word when the films will start production.

“He throws around the football with the rest of us. He’s very, very interested in this thing,” Gimple said, adding he’s ‘super involved’ in the project.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited news that the delayed final episode of season 10, A Certain Doom, will air on Sunday October 4 at 9pm EST. The episode will then be followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Additionally, six entire bonus episodes of season 10 will air in 2021, with October’s episode remaining as the finale. The season closer was originally due to air on April 12 before being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.