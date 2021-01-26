Andrew Lincoln jokes that ‘The Walking Dead’ exit was “a terrible decision”

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has reflected on his exit from the show, jokingly calling it “a terrible decision”.

The actor, who played Rick Grimes in the AMC series until season nine, left the show to focus on his family. Reflecting on his life since, Lincoln said during a virtual Walking Dead reunion that it was a “terrible decision”.

The fundraiser was held in support of the Georgia Senate Victory Fund, as The Walking Dead filmed many episodes in the Southern state.

Speaking of his relationship to Georgia, Lincoln said, per CinemaBlend: “I mean, the connection that we have to the land, to the place, to the people. Arthur — my 10-year-old son — won’t let me take a job unless it’s in Georgia now. He just misses it.

“He goes, ‘Take me back there!’ I came back home for the kids, and now they’re sick of me, and I wish I’d never left. It was a terrible decision.”

Elsewhere, Andrew Lincoln said last year he hopes his three spin-off Rick Grimes movies would start shooting this spring, following delays prompted by the ongoing pandemic.

“It does feel like there is a certain sense of positivity and the cavalry’s coming with the vaccines,” he said. “And there’s a real sort of sense of a renewal, hopefully.”

He had previously said the team is still “working on it” and also shared a memory of being approached by a fan to reprise his role.

“All I heard was, ‘Come back, Rick,’” he said, “It was so moving. I turned around, and I just went, ‘We’re working on it.’ So that’s my answer to you, we’re working on it.”