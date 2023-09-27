Angus Cloud’s mother recalls his last words to her

Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa Cloud, has shared her son’s final words to her before his death on July 31.

The actor, who played Fezco in HBO series Euphoria, died aged 25 from an accidental drug overdose. According to the coroner’s report, fentanyl, benzodiazepines, methamphetamine and cocaine were found in his system.

In an interview with People, Lisa recalled Cloud’s final words before she went to bed on the night of his death. “I love you, mama. You’re the best,” she remembered him saying, adding: “I’ll see you in the morning.”

After Lisa went to bed, Angus spent the night spray painting a memorial with his friend Daniel Aguilera in honour of their close friend, who died from a fentanyl overdose in January this year.

“Conor [Angus Cloud] really wanted to honour him that night. It meant a lot to him,” Aguilera said. “I got to spend the last night of his life with him creating artwork.”

He added: “He wasn’t messed up or anything when I was with him.”

The following morning, Lisa explained that she found Cloud slumped over his desk, and quickly realised something was wrong. “I started shaking him and screaming,” Lisa said. “I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him – mouth to mouth – and I was compressing him.

“I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away. I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

As noted in the family’s statement at the time of his death, Cloud is said to have “intensely struggled” with the death of his father, Conor Hickey, who died aged 65 on May 18.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said he staged multiple interventions to help the actor with his drug struggles.

Following his death, his co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Javon Walton and Colman Domingo all paid tribute.

Cloud’s other acting credits included films North Hollywood, The Line and music videos for Noah Cyrus and Becky G.

