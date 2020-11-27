‘Animaniacs’ episode taken down after accidentally featuring sex hotline

An episode of Animaniacs was taken down temporarily after featuring a telephone number for a sex hotline.

Episode six of the reboot, during the Pinky and the Brain segment, featured a TV advert starring Brain including a telephone number that was supposedly fictional – but fans on social media pointed out it connects to a real number.

“I see that the phone number in the #pinkyandthebrain segment of episode 6 of the #Animaniacs reboot has been changed thanks to an incident where the previous phone number was an actual number for a phone sex hotline,” one fan tweeted, adding: “No’ I’m not kidding!”

I see that the phone number in the #pinkyandthebrain segment of episode 6 of the #Animaniacs reboot has been changed thanks to an incident where the previous phone number was an actual number for a phone sex hotline. No' I'm not kidding! pic.twitter.com/UuWhMAFAHi — Tao S. Kayer (@TokuGamingfan) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

The episode was quickly restored by Hulu overnight after editing out the phone number in question, but several still took to social media responding to the amusing error. “‘fake phone number in animaniacs episode is actually real and goes to a sex hotline’ is so very animaniacs its honestly beautiful,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “okay but the animaniacs reboot episode being pulled because they put in the number of a sex hotline is so fucking funny bc u KNOW a team checks to make sure it was fine and they knew what it was and it slipped by executives….. I love it”

"fake phone number in animaniacs episode is actually real and goes to a sex hotline" is so very animaniacs its honestly beautiful — amanda (@ammoisland) November 26, 2020

okay but the animaniacs reboot episode being pulled because they put in the number of a sex hotline is so fucking funny bc u KNOW a team checks to make sure it was fine and they knew what it was and it slipped by executives….. I love it — elise (@bisexualcrises) November 26, 2020

The reboot of Animaniacs returned to screens 22 years after the animated show’s original run. The Hulu show comprises of 13 new episodes with familiar characters; Warner brothers Yakko and Wakko, and Warner sister Dot.

Advertisement

In a statement teasing the reboot, a press release read: “After returning to their beloved home, the Warner Bros. Water Tower, the Animaniacs waste no time in causing chaos and comic confusion as they run loose through the studio and beyond, turning the world into their personal playground.”

Animaniacs is streaming now.