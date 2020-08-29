Animated ‘X-Files’ comedy show in the works at Fox

It’s been revealed that an animated X-Files comedy spin-off series is in the works at Fox.

According to Variety, the project, which is currently titled The X-Files: Albuquerque, will follow an X-Files B-team who investigate cases deemed too wacky for Mulder and Scully.

It’s being executive produced by X-Files creator Chris Carter, with Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko attached to write and executive produce. Gabe Rotter, who worked on the X-Files revival at Fox, will also executive produce. 20th Television and Fox Entertainment will produce. Bento Box will provide animation.

Neither David Duchovny or Gillian Anderson, who played Special Agents Mulder and Scully in the original series, are said to be involved in the animated series.

The original X-Files series ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002 on Fox and inspired two feature films. Fox then revived the series for a six-episode 10th season in 2016, with the 11th season then airing on 2018.

Speaking in an interview in 2018, Anderson explained why she wouldn’t return to the series following the end of season 11.

“It’s time for me to hang up Scully’s hat. It just is,” she said. “I arrived at the decision before we did [season 10], but I was really curious. I felt that the previous six [episodes] was going to be it. It was dipping our toe back in again… and getting to play these wonderful characters again.”

“I think as [series creator] Chris [Carter] has said himself that short stack of episodes felt like we were leaning how to walk again and that this [11th] season of 10 [episodes] feels like the pace is up and we’re running.”