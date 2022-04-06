Annie Mac’s strange pronunciation of “kneading” goes viral

Annie Mac‘s bizarre pronunciation of “kneading” has caused a stir online.

The former BBC Radio 1 presenter was starring in last night’s (April 5) episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up To Cancer when she made the comment that some have likened to Nigella Lawson’s Bafta-nominated “mee-cro-wah-vay” (microwave) moment.

Mac, who is a podcaster, author and DJ, appeared keen to hit her dough while making six identical raspberry doughnuts by “nedding” it.

“Maybe I should do a bit more nedding,” Mac said. “You’re trying to get more air into it, so it’s less dense. The only way you do that is by nedding it.”

Presenter Noel Fielding responded to her odd pronunciation of the baking term. “Word on the street is that instead of kneading dough you keep saying ‘nedding” dough,'” he said.

“Just because I don’t know the baking lingo!” Mac said, to which Fielding responded: “In my opinion, it’s an upgrade. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise.”

One social media user wrote: “Wait, Annie Mac pronounces ‘kneading’ nedding?”, while others shared gifs of The Simpsons character Ned Flanders.

Each year, Channel 4′s The Great Celebrity Stand Up To Cancer sees a host of celebrity bakers compete against one another to raise money for charity.

This year’s crop of 19 celebrities includes former Olympian Mo Farah, singer Ellie Goulding, Taskmaster host Alex Horne and TV presenter Emma Willis.

In other related news, Mac has announced the launch of a new club night, Before Midnight, dedicated to “people who sleep”.

The first event is set to take place at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on May 20 and will run from 7pm to midnight. Mac will be supported by fellow record-spinner Melle Brown. Tickets are available here.