Another ‘Battlestar Galactica’ reboot is on the way

This will be the third incarnation

Universal’s new streaming service has announced a new reboot of Battlestar Galactica.

The 1978 sci-fi series, which was rebooted in 2004 with a darker tone and ran successfully, for four seasons, is now being made into a completely new story by Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail. It starred Edward James Olmos, Katee Sackhoff, Mary McDonnell and Jamie Bamber.

No details are known about the new show but Esmail promised fans it would be a “new story within the mythology” of the series.

The show will be part of NBC Universal’s new Peacock streaming service which is set to launch in April next year with a reboot of Saved by the Bell and an adaptation of Brave New World starring Demi Moore.

It’ll also be home to sitcoms including Cheers, Frasier, 30 Rock and The Office US.

Esmail currently executive produces three series for Universal: Mr. Robot, which he created; anthology Briarpatch, starring Rosario Dawson and Amazon’s Homecoming. He already has a number of series in development at the studio, including two high-profile limited series: Metropolis, based on Fritz Lang’s 1927 science fiction classic, and Angelyne, starring his wife Emmy Rossum.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that Netflix’s will be bringing Seinfield to the streaming service in 2021.

The move will be seen as big coup for Netflix which is set to lose Friends to HBO Max and movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service.