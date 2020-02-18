Another ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ star still wants a reboot

Anthony Head has confirmed he would be on board for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer remake if the opportunity were to arise.

The actor played high school librarian Rupert Giles in the series, which ran from 1997 to 2003. News of a reboot being in the works was announced in 2018, but has yet to see any further developments.

However, stars of the show have been one by one sharing their interest in reprising their roles.

Head expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the universe to the New York Post. “Yes. I wouldn’t know what as, because Giles has aged a little bit. Maybe I’m the head of the Watcher’s council now. But to be honest, of course I would. It was so formative.”

The actor also went on acknowledge the series’ long-lasting impact for fans.

“[Fans still bring it up] quite a lot, actually,” Head said. “It does span the generations. I still don’t understand how it never came away with any Emmys, or any of those awards.

“People [tell me] how much it meant to them at the time they were growing up, how it resonated, and bless them. They quite often say Giles was the father figure that was missing in their lives for various reasons. I think that’s part of it’s longevity. It hit home. It’s quite remarkable.”

In terms of other actors keen to return, James Marsters is up for playing his character Spike again, alongside Michelle Tractenberg, who starred as Buffy’s sister Dawn. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who played the titular character, had said she wished the project well but would not be returning.

