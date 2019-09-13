Another explosive new ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel about the Targaryens has reportedly been ordered by HBO

According to reports, HBO have already ordered the prequel

Another new Game of Thrones prequel has reportedly been ordered by HBO – and will focus on the rise of the Targaryens.

According to sources speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the prequel will take place 300 years before the hit HBO show – which came to an end this year – and will focus on Fire & Blood, author George R. R. Martin’s book about the Targaryens.

Further sources, speaking to Deadline, suggest this prequel will come directly from Martin and executive producer Ryan Condal.

Another Game of Thrones prequel has already started filming, with John Simm, Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse on board.

According to an HBO press release earlier this year, this series “chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”

Martin had already hinted that more prequels were in the works earlier this year, writing on his blog. “We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely,” he wrote.

In the same post, Martin hinted fans should pick up their copies of Fire & Blood – but didn’t mention directly that a new prequel would be based on the Targaryens.

Earlier this year (July 27), Martin said he won’t be changing his books based on the negative reaction to Season 8 of Game Of Thrones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Martin said that he’s previously been tempted to change some storylines in forthcoming novels The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. He’s sticking to the originals though, because, in his own words: “I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write”

“There is a temptation to change it — ‘Oh my god, it’s screwed up, I have to come up with something different.’” he said. “But that’s wrong. Because you’ve been planning for a certain ending and if you suddenly change direction just because somebody figured it out, or because they don’t like it, then it screws up the whole structure… I don’t read the fan sites. I want to write the book I’ve always intended to write all along. And when it comes out they can like it or they can not like it.”