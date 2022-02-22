‘Another Life’ cancelled after two seasons: “See you on the next adventure”

Another Life has been cancelled after two seasons on Netflix.

The show starred Katee Sackhoff as astronaut Niko Breckinbridge “who is focused on searching for alien intelligence,” according to the show’s official description.

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix,” Sackhoff tweeted on Monday (February 21) to announce the news.

“To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

Netflix recently responded to criticism regarding the cancellation of their shows, as it cut short Teenage Bounty Hunters and Away after one season, as well as GLOW‘s fourth season despite filming having begun.

“If you look at season twos and more, we actually have a renewal rate of 67%, which is industry standard,” said Netflix’s Global Head of TV Bela Bajaria, per Deadline.

“We also do make a large amount of first season shows, which sometimes feels that we have more first season cancellations but if you look at the renewal rate it’s really strong.”

She continued: “I also think you have to look at The Crown, with season four launching now, Grace & Frankie and The Ranch, we’ve had long running shows and we’re always going to have a mix that are great to be told in a limited series form and shows that go on for multiple seasons.”