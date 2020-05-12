GAMING  

‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ is returning to Netflix

All 12 seasons of the late chef and TV presenter's series will soon be available to watch in the UK and Ireland

By Sam Moore
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain (Picture: Getty)

Netflix have confirmed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown will return to the streaming service in the UK and Ireland next month.

The acclaimed food and travel series was fronted by the late chef, who died in June 2018 at the age of 61. Bourdain took his own life while filming Parts Unknown in Strasbourg, France.

After previously screening on Netflix, the streaming service’s UK and Ireland Twitter account confirmed over the weekend that all 12 seasons of Parts Unknown will be available to watch on Netflix again from June 1.

The final season of Parts Unknown aired from September to November 2018 and focused on such locations as Kenya, Indonesia and Bourdain’s native New York City.

Following his passing in 2018, the likes of Iggy Pop, U2 and Pearl Jam all paid tribute to Bourdain, while his friend and collaborator Josh Homme also shared a touching letter that Bourdain once wrote to his daughter.

Back in June 2019, Queens Of The Stone AgeArctic MonkeysMatt HeldersBrody Dalle and The Raconteurs were among the major names to pay fresh tribute to Bourdain on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

The aforementioned artists took part in a compilation video clip which encouraged people to mark ‘Bourdain Day’ by “exploring, experiencing and celebrating”.

