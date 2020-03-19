Anthony Hopkins has shared a video of himself playing the piano with his cat on his lap as he self-isolates during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Westworld actor, 82, has posted clips of him and his feline Niblo before, much to fans’ delight and amusement, and looks to be doing more of the same as he continues to quarantine himself.

In the clip shared via Instagram yesterday (March 18) Hopkins plays a moving piece on the piano with his cat staying put. “Niblo is making sure I stay healthy and demands I entertain him in exchange… cats,” he captioned the video.

Many others in the entertainment industry who are working and/or self-isolating at home or in private spaces are using the opportunity to stream live concerts, chats and DIY home-style TV shows, including Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Queer Eye‘s Antoni Antoni Porowski.

Organisations such as The Grammy Museum are releasing unseen filmed interviews with artists online, while other entertainment companies and charities are coming together to raise funds for artists adversely impacted by the outbreak.

See NME’s list and deep-dive into the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus crisis here.