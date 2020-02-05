Anthony Mackie becomes new ‘hero’ for ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 trailer

The first trailer for the second series of Altered Carbon has landed.

In the teaser clip, we learn that Captain America and Avengers star Anthony Mackie is the latest incarnation of Takeshi Kovacs, the protagonist of the cyberpunk Netflix series and the 2002 novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan.

Altered Carbon is set more than 360 years in the future where consciousness can be digitised and stored in cortical stacks implanted in the spine, which allows humans to survive physical death by having their memories and consciousness “re-sleeved” into new bodies.

The second series’ teaser shows Mackie as Kovacs (taking over from Suicide Squad [2017] star Joel Kinnaman in season one). Kovacs is embroiled in a “ghost story” for the new instalment, which debuts on February 27.

In Season 1, Kovacs is introduced as the last remaining Envoy soldier (a rebel group destroyed 250 years prior). He is given a second chance at life by a rich man who wants to solve his own murder.

Both men may be physically dead but their cortical stacks remain alive, meaning that there’s unfinished business to deal with.

In the eighth episode (beware: spoilers below) of the 10-part Season 1, Kovacs accuses Ms. Prescott (Bancroft’s lawyer) of his murder before Kovacs’ resurrected sister, Reileen, is eventually revealed as the true villain.

Viewers go on to learn that Reileen manipulated Bancroft into killing a young woman and blackmailed him into derailing proposed legislation, which in turn led him to commit suicide. This all happened before Bancroft’s scheduled backup kicked in, causing the memory to be wiped.

Season 2 of Altered Carbon is based on the original book’s sequel novel, Broken Angels , which was published in 2003.