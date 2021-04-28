Anthony Mackie on ‘Captain America 4’: “I’m excited to see what happens”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has responded to rumours about Captain America 4.

Last week (April 24), news broke that the team behind the Marvel/Disney+ series was working on a new film in the series.

Anthony Mackie played Sam Wilson/Falcon in the series, and became Captain America at the end of the first season.

“I literally found out yesterday in a grocery store,” Mackie said of the news of a fourth film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The checkout guy named Dwayne, a cool cat, he’s like, ‘Yo, man. Is this real?!” [holds up a cellphone] “I’m like, ‘I haven’t heard anything.'”

He added: “That’s what I love about working for Marvel. They call you, they’re like, ‘Come to L.A. We wanna tell you what’s going on.’ So, I’m excited to see what happens, but I haven’t heard anything.

“What would be really bad is if the movie starts and I get blown out of the sky.”

When asked about the rumours, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boss Malcolm Spellman said to ComicBook.com: “Who said it? Did Kevin [Feige] say it? “I would not put faith in anything you do not hear directly from the man himself!”

Writing on the final episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, NME’s Paul Bradshaw said: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier season two? Hopefully. A stand-alone Captain America movie? Possibly.

“A leading role heading up the newly-shaped Avengers as we move deeper into phase four? Keep your wings crossed.”