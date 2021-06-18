Anthony Mackie has spoken out against the rumours surrounding his on screen relationship with Sebastian Stan in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

In an interview with Variety, the Marvel actor confirmed that despite fan theories, the relationship was purely platonic.

“So many things are twisted and convoluted,” he said. “There’s so many things that people latch on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational.”

“The idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality,” he continued. “It used to be guys can be friends, we can hang out, and it was cool. You would always meet your friends at the bar, you know. You can’t do that anymore, because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalise themselves.”

Mackie’s also referred to his character in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was a “sensitive masculine figure”.

“There’s nothing more masculine than being a superhero and flying around and beating people up,” he said. “But there’s nothing more sensitive than having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone that you care about and love.”

Mackie’s comments have been met by backlash from some on social media.

“I get the point Anthony Mackie was trying to make but he definitely should’ve worded it better,” a fan wrote on Twitter. “It’s totally not wrong for gay people to wish to see representation on the big screen, in the world’s biggest franchise. Also idk why he compared being a Superhero to being masculine…”

Another fan commented: “Anthony Mackie waited until pride month to talk about how annoying it is for gay people with virtually no representation in the MCU to head cannon their faves as gay”

Meanwhile, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier boss Malcolm Spellman has further shared his thoughts on whether Bucky Barnes might be queer or bisexual.

“Really it’s up to the story the character emerges in, and then it has to happen organically. But no one says yes or no to anything,” he told the Fade to Black podcast.