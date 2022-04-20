Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on the end of ‘Peaky Blinders’

Anya Taylor-Joy has commented on the end of Peaky Blinders, reflecting on her experience as a cast member.

The actor, who played Gina Gray in the beloved BBC series, recently told NME that working on Peaky Blinders was “so much fun”.

When asked for her thoughts on the much-awaited series finale, Taylor-Joy said she couldn’t reveal plot details as she didn’t “want to get in trouble”.

“It’s a show that is so stylised, the sets are so beautifully created and everybody is so pleased to be there, we’ve had such a great time,” she went on.

“It was really really good to go and wrap it up in a particular way.”

Watch the full interview here:

Her co-star from The Northman, Alexander Skarsgård, then joked that Anya Taylor-Joy’s character could potentially be the main antagonist.

“I kill everyone. I murder everybody,” Taylor-Joy jokingly said.

In a five-star review of The Northman, NME wrote: “And yet for all the weirdness, Eggers’ gruesome ode to Hamlet packs its biggest punch during the fight scenes. You’ll wince into your popcorn when Amleth slices a henchman’s nose off, baring the raw bones beneath.

“And the climactic battle on top of a fiery volcano feels like Gladiator doing Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith. Don’t expect the loser to return as an asthmatic cyborg though, Eggers isn’t the sequel type.”

The Northman is out in UK cinemas now and Peaky Blinders is streaming on BBC iPlayer.