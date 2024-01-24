Everything we know about ‘Apartment 404’, starring BLACKPINK’s Jennie

South Korean TV network tvN and Prime Video have announced new details for their upcoming variety show, Apartment 404, starring BLACKPINK‘s Jennie. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series.

Who is in the cast of Apartment 404?

On December 20, 2023, tvN announced the cast of Apartment 404 in a video uploaded on its official YouTube channel.

The series will notably star Jennie of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. The singer’s last variety show appearance was back in 2018, on the SBS show Village Survival, the Eight.

Advertisement

Joining her in the cast will be Running Man stars Yoo Jae-suk and Yang Se-chan, Moving actors Cha Tae-hyun and Lee Jung-ha, and Oh Na-ra of Alchemy of Souls fame.

What will Apartment 404 be about?

“The show is set in an apartment building where the six residents trace the truth behind extraordinary events that occur in their residences. With events based on true stories, each episode will have a unique setting and take place in a different period. The six cast members will split up into two teams, along with special guests, and compete against one another,” according to an Prime Video press release.

In addition, the show will be led by producing director Jeong Cheol-min, who is known for his work on series such as Sixth Sense and Running Man.

Is there a trailer for the new variety show?

On January 2, tvN dropped the first trailer for Apartment 404, previewing the chaotic adventures the cast of the show will go through during the course of the series.

How do I watch Apartment 404?

Advertisement

Apartment 404 will premiere February 15 at 8:40pm KST on South Korean TV network tvN. Internationally, the series will be available on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide from February 23 onwards, with new episode released every Friday.