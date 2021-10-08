Apple’s ‘Foundation’ will return with season two

Apple TV+‘s epic sci-fi series Foundation has been picked up for another season just weeks after the show premiered.

Foundation is a 1000-year saga that chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilisation amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

It’s adapted from Isaac Asimov’s successful sci-fi series of novels, and stars Chernobyl‘s Jared Harris, Lee Pace and newcomer Lou Llobell amongst its large ensemble cast.

“With season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns,” Foundation showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said in Apple’s press release.

His statement indicates that the second season will feature the latter half of Asimov’s Foundation and possibly its sequel, Foundation And Empire.

Goyer continued: “I’m thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with ‘Foundation’ and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydancefor entrusting me with this epic.

“Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space.”

“David Goyer’s ‘Foundation’ has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” said Robyn Asimov, daughter to the author.

Elsewhere on Apple TV+, the second season of Ted Lasso has drawn to a close. The show co-lead the Emmys 2021 winners alongside The Crown, having scooped up awards for Best Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.