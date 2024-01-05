‘Arcane’ season 2 teases “nightmarish augmentation” in first trailer

Riot Games and Netflix have shared the first teaser trailer for Arcane season 2, which is set to debut later this year.

The animated fantasy show, which explores unrest and class struggles between the fictional cities of Zaun and Piltover, ended on a cliffhanger finale in season 1.

It’s unclear where season 2 will pick up just yet, but it will likely move many of its characters – including Vi, Caitlyn, Ekko, Jayce and Viktor – closer to their depictions as champions in League Of Legends, the multiplayer game Arcane is based on.

You can watch season 2’s first teaser below.

Back in 2021, series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee confirmed that Arcane had been renewed for a second season.

“We’re beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane’s first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” they shared.

It was also confirmed that actors Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will all be returning to play their respective characters of Vi, Jinx, and Caitlyn.

The first season proved a hit for Netflix. Within a week of debuting, it became number one on the streaming service’s global charts, taking the top spot from K-drama Squid Game.

The show also took home Best Adaptation at The Game Awards 2022, winning over the likes of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Additionally, the popularity of Arcane‘s cast extended to League Of Legends, as pick rates soared for champions who starred in the show. Piltover scientist Jayce went from being picked in 3.57 per cent of games to 11.85 per cent, while Arcane villain Jinx started showing up in 4.33 per cent more matches.

