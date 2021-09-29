‘Archer’ renewed for season 13 at FX

Archer has officially been renewed for a 13th season, with speculation growing as to how the show will accommodate the loss of voice actor Jessica Walters.

Season 12 of Archer is currently airing, with the series due to wrap up on October 6. The new season will arrive in 2022, consisting of eight episodes.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX.

“Like Sterling Archer himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

Executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis added: “On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?”

spies! spies! spies! @archerfxx is officially returning for a 13th season. pic.twitter.com/nmWECXdtVr — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) September 28, 2021

It is unclear yet how the storyline will adapt following the death of Jessica Walters in March this year, who voiced the spy agency’s sharp-tongued boss Mallory Archer since 2009. According to Variety, “the subject will be addressed” in upcoming episodes of Season 12.

The series also features H. Jon Benjamin as the voice of Sterling Archer, alongside Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed and Lucky Yates.

As with previous seasons, the show will debut on FXX and be available to stream the following day on FX via Hulu.

Reed, who created the show, had said in 2016 that he had planned to end the show with season 10, with a shorter season to “wind it up”.