Architect Bjarke Ingels confirms surprise cameo in ‘Game Of Thrones’

The Danish architect is a close friend of star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Danish architect Bjarke Ingels has revealed he is one of the many famous faces to make a surprise cameo in the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Ingels, who is behind the designs for New York’s Two World Trade Center, is close friends with the show’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister.

The architect posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram page, which sees them in full Game Of Thrones costume, clinking goblets. “Kicking it in Kings Landing,” he captioned the post. One fan questioned whether he was set to appear in an episode, to which he replied he participated in episode 5, ‘The Bells’.

Ingels is said to be a super-fan of the HBO show, with Coster-Waldau himself telling Vogue in 2017: “Bjarke knows more about Game Of Thrones than anyone I’ve ever met.”

His appearance on the programme follows a host of other stars turning up in the background of the final episodes. Foals’ Jack Bevan and Jimmy Smith previously revealed they were extras in episode 3, while It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and country music star Chris Stapleton have also made cameos.

Meanwhile, Game Of Thrones fans have launched a petition asking for season 8 to be remade, calling its writers “incompetent”.

“David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on,” the petition page reads. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”