Ariana Grande cameos in Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’ season 2 trailer

The pop star will make a “tiny appearance” in the comedian’s TV series

Former Nickelodeon star-turned-pop sensation Ariana Grande is returning to the small screens as a guest in Jim Carrey’s television series, Kidding. The singer made a cameo in the recently released trailer for the show’s upcoming second season.

Last Friday (August 2), Showtime released a first look at the series’ latest season, which premieres on November 3. It follows Carrey’s character – a famous children’s television host named Mr. Pickles – who struggles to balance his day job and family affairs. In the trailer, Grande makes a very brief appearance as a pickle fairy, complete with glittery pickle-shaped wings and a pickle wand. Blink and you might miss her. Watch it below.

Ari, a self-proclaimed longtime fan of Carrey’s, took to social media to gush about her cameo on Kidding. In an Instagram post, the pop star shared a photo of herself with the actor on set, describing working with her idol as a “dream”.

“Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak,” she wrote. “Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season.”

Carrey also offered the singer some kind words in return, calling Grande a “gift” and a “breath of fresh air”. During a Kidding panel at the recent Television Critics Association’s press tour, the actor shared his thoughts on their collaboration. “It’s nice to find out that she’s a lovely person and that she was so game and willing to do it, and to put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun,” he said, as per Cinemablend.

This is the third time both stars have connected. Earlier in April, Carrey reached out to Grande after the singer opened up about her struggles with depression with a quote from the actor. The pair first met back in 2014 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

In other Grande news, the singer recently dropped a music video for her brand-new single, ‘Boyfriend’ with Social House. In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “Expertly conveying the mix of lust and anxiety you feel in those moments before you officially start a new relationship, ‘Boyfriend’ is a sultry R&B bop from Grande.”