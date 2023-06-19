Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Fubar’ renewed for season two

Arnold Schwarzenegger has announced Fubar will return for a second season at Netflix.

The actor made the announcement during Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday (June 17), where a blooper reel was also released. You can check out the clip below.

In a post on Twitter, Schwarzenegger wrote: “Sequel’s in the bag. Crunchies are in the cake. #Fubar Season 2 is a go! THANK YOU TO ALL OF YOU!”

Created by Nick Santora, Fubar marks Schwarzenegger’s first leading role in a scripted live-action TV show, where he plays CIA operative Luke Brunner opposite Monica Barbaro as his on-screen daughter.

A synopsis for the show reads: “When a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA operatives for years, they realise their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, Fubar tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humour.”

The show’s cast also includes Jay Baruchel, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, Fortune Feimster, Barbara Eve Harris, Gabriel Luna, Fabiana Udenio and Travis Van Winkle.

Shortly after Fubar was released on May 25, Netflix debuted a three-part documentary titled Arnold on the streaming service. The series follows Schwarzenegger’s transition from bodybuilder to a Hollywood actor, before his pivot to politics as the Governor of California.

Elsewhere at the Tudum event, Terminator star Linda Hamilton was revealed as a new cast member in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.