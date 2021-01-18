Asa Butterfield confirms time jump for ‘Sex Education’ season 3

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield has teased new details about season three of the Netflix series, confirming there will be a time jump.

The actor, who plays the lead role of Otis Milburn in the hit series, also revealed that his character has “grown up a bit” in the new episodes.

“There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger,” Butterfield told The Guardian. “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy.

“It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”

The star also addressed speculation that Otis will have facial hair in season three, confirming that he has been wearing a fake moustache.

“We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a moustache,” Butterfield explained.

“I can exclusively reveal it’s not real. It’s a stunt ’tache. And thankfully it doesn’t last the whole season. I don’t think anyone could bear looking at that thing for long.”

Sex Education began production on its third season back in September following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, with filming originally slated for May. The show also put out a casting call for extras between the ages of 18 and 26 the month beforehand.

Season two dropped in January 2020, and in NME‘s four-star review, we wrote: “Though comedy often takes a back-seat in favour of thornier issues – this second season is far less lewd, sometimes to its detriment – Sex Education boasts enough moments of true hilarity to maintain pace.”