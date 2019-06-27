Ashley Walters reveals how Drake brought ‘Top Boy’ back to life

This is why Drake is now an Executive Producer on the Brit drama

Ashley Walters has revealed how Drake is responsible for reviving British gangster drama series Top Boy.

The first two series of the crime show were shown on Channel 4 in the UK.

Six years after the second series aired in 2013, Top Boy is being revived on Netflix.

The show revolves around the fictional London estate of Summerhouse. The new series focuses on a brand new story in Summerhouse, but sees Walters and Kano – under his real name Kane Robinson – revive their roles as gangsters Dushane and Sully.

New cast members include Dave and Little Simz, in as-yet-undisclosed roles.

Speaking of Drake’s role as Executive Producer, Walters said: “Drake revived Top Boy, if I’m honest with you. You’ve got to give him a lot of credit.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Talking to wine makers Luc Belaire‘s campaign Self Made Tastes Better, Walters said: “Drake had seen the show. He reached out to me and was like ‘Show’s amazing, when’s it coming back on?’ I told him ‘It’s not happening’ and he said ‘I’m not having that.’ Two years later, Drake came to us with a Netflix deal and was like ‘There you go.’ So currently, he’s Executive Producer.”

While Netflix has released transmission dates for a host of its new series such as Glow, Orange Is The New Black and Gotham, there is no confirmed air date for Top Boy. However, Netflix have said it will be shown sometime in autumn.

Since Top Boy was last shown, Walters has co-created police drama Bulletproof for Sky One with Noel Clarke. A second series is also due to air in autumn.