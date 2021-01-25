Ashley Walters teases new season of ‘Top Boy’: “We’ve got another banger for ya”

Top Boy creator Ashley Walters has teased the show’s upcoming fourth season, calling the next edition of the lauded show a “banger”.

After its third season aired at the end of 2019, the show was set to return for a fourth round last year, though has experienced delays due to coronavirus restrictions.

Filming is underway on season four though, and – in a new NME Friends Like These interview with his contemporary Noel Clarke – Walters gave an update on the show’s progress.

“It’s going well,” he told Clarke. “The scripts are really good, really tight. We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved.

“We’ve got some really new, fresh directors. We’ve got Koby Adom directing episode five and six.”

“You guys are on five and six already?!” Clarke replied. “You guys are getting through!”

Walters then expanded: “Because of COVID, we’ve lost so many locations so we’re just having to move with what we can. One day we’re doing [episode] six, then we’re back to one, then to three.

“It’s been difficult, but rest assured to everyone listening or watching, we’ve got another banger for ya. It’s definitely going to be good.”

Last summer, the cast of Top Boy shared a reunion photo on Instagram ahead of the new season. The show’s return to screens after six years away made it one of Netflix’s most popular TV releases in 2019.