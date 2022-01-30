Ashley Walters appears to be teasing a new ‘Top Boy’ announcement

Ashley Walters appears to be teasing an imminent announcement about the TV show Top Boy on Twitter.

The hit series first aired in 2011 until 2013 on Channel 4, before being resurrected by Netflix for a third series in 2019.

Walters, who has played Dushane Hill in the show since its inception, shared a photo on Twitter earlier today (January 30) of what looks to be a new poster for the series being put up in London. The actor’s headshot takes up most of the advert, while the word “before” seems to be written over his face.

Beneath him, the word “TOP” is visible, with the rest of the poster not plastered up when the photo was taken. “Tomorrow,” Walters captioned the tweet. See it below now.

Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ez1gBu7ppo — Ashley Walters | Asher D (@AshleyWalters82) January 30, 2022

Top Boy season four has already been confirmed to be in the works, with the new episodes previously expected to arrive in 2020. However, the new instalment was delayed due to the impact of COVID-19, with filming halted for months. Work picked back up on the show in December 2020.

Alongside Walters, Top Boy also stars the likes of Kano, Little Simz and Micheal Ward in main roles. Previous seasons have also seen Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel, Weruche Opia, Benedict Wong and more appear.

Last year, filmmaker Aneil Karia – who directed three episodes of the most recent season of the show – told NME what to expect from season four. “I haven’t been on board with series four but I’m still close to everyone in that Top Boy family,” he said.

“I’m good friends with Kano and I speak to Ashley [Walters] as well so I’ve been hearing bits and bobs about it. As a fan, I’m really, really excited to see more. I know that all the old favourites [are back] but there’s also some really exciting new characters. It sounds like they’re expanding the world in a really interesting way.”

In early 2021, Walters also teased some details of the new season in an NME interview. “The scripts are really good, really tight,” he said. “We’re coming at it from a new perspective this time, because I’m executive producing on this one, so creatively and script-wise I’m much more involved.

“It’s been difficult, but rest assured to everyone listening or watching, we’ve got another banger for ya. It’s definitely going to be good.”