‘Atlanta’: Donald Glover almost recruited Ryan Gosling for season 3

Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover has revealed that he almost got “big fan” Ryan Gosling to appear on the show’s new third season.

The show’s third season, filmed in the UK and Europe, premiered in the US on FX this week (March 24), with a UK release date still yet to be confirmed.

Speaking at the show’s season three premiere at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 24), Glover told PEOPLE that he had spoken to Gosling, who is a fan of the show, about appearing in the new season. Advertisement Revealing that the pair “talked on the phone” about the role and “were going to do it,” scheduling conflicts got in the way.

“He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out,” Glover said. “I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”

Created by and starring Glover, Atlanta is a comedy-drama series that has received critical acclaim for its subversive writing and performances. The show follows Earn (Glover) and rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) as they navigate the Atlanta rap scene, alongside Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz).

Both seasons three and four of Atlanta were filmed back-to-back after production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fourth and final season is scheduled to air later this year.

Glover recently spoke about his decision to end the show after season four. “All good things end,” he told Variety. “It felt like it was time to end. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying.”

Atlanta season three premiered on FX in the US on Thursday, March 24. The first two seasons are available to stream in the UK on Disney+, with a release date for the third yet to be announced.