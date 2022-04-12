‘Atlanta’ season three coming to UK in June

Atlanta season three will be released on Disney+ in the UK on Wednesday June 29.

Following its FX debut in the US on Thursday March 24, Disney has confirmed a UK release date for the third season. The first two seasons are currently available on the streaming platform.

In the third season, the show shifts location from Atlanta to Europe as Earn (Donald Glover) joins Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) on his rap tour. LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz also return as Darius and Van respectively.

A synopsis reads: “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Van in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”

Early reviews of the third season were positive. In a review of the first two episodes from The New York Times, the show is described as being in “top form” despite the location shift, which goes “to new places while maintaining that unsettling sense of never knowing how the ground might shift”.

The show’s creator Donald Glover confirmed Atlanta would end after season four earlier this year. “All good things end,” Glover told Variety. “It felt like it was time to end. I don’t like it when people [are] 40 pretending like they’re 15 and shit. It’s annoying.”

Both season three and four of Atlanta were filmed back-to-back after production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final season is scheduled to air later this year.

Glover recently revealed that Ryan Gosling almost made an appearance in the third season, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

Speaking to People, Glover said: “He said he was a big fan, but he had something else, and it just didn’t work out. I was so bummed because the part was so great for him!”