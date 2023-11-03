When is ‘Attack On Titan’ season four’s final episode coming out?

Attack On Titan comes to an end this month with its final feature-length special.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has retreated into a fortified city to escape giant, man-eating Titans.

The show’s fourth and final season has been stretched across three parts. The first aired in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. The third and final part is split into two feature-length specials, with the first having aired in March this year.

A synopsis for The Final Chapters reads: “The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?”

What time is Attack On Titan season 4’s final episode released?

The 85-minute final episode airs in Japan on NHK-G on Saturday November 4 at 24:00, essentially 12am on November 5.

The subtitled episode is set to be released on Crunchyroll worldwide. While an exact time is yet to be confirmed, the episode will be available in the US at some point after 8am PT/11am ET on Saturday November 4.

In the UK and Europe, the episode will arrive on November 5 on the streaming platform. This page will be updated when the timings are announced.

A countdown stream to the final episode is available here.

When is the Attack On Titan worldwide after party?

Following the premiere of the finale, the cast and crew behind the series will take part in a worldwide celebration event online from November 5 to 8.

Tickets can be purchased to access the event here for 3,000 yen (£16) or 3,300 yen (£18) with a special avatar outfit. Alternatively, a special recorded “catch-up stream” will be available to watch from November 9 to November 20.

Attack On Titan first debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. The show has since spawned a stage musical adaptation which premiered in Japan earlier this year.