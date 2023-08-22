‘Attack On Titan’ series finale receives major update

Attack On Titan’s upcoming finale has hit a major production milestone, indicating a release date could be announced soon.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, the series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls to protect them from giant humanoid Titans.

The show’s fourth and final season is split into three parts. After the first two aired in 2020 and 2022 respectively, the final part has been divided into two specials – with the first one-hour episode airing in March this year.

Advertisement

The second special, which is set to be the show’s finale, is set to be released later this year in autumn 2023.

While a specific release date has yet to be announced, the show’s sound director, Masafumi Mima, shared on Friday (August 18) on X (formerly Twitter) that all post-recording work had been completed on the finale, with music design to follow next.

In the first special of part three, the show killed off some major characters, most notably Survey Corps leader Hange Zoë.

Attack On Titan debuted in 2013 to widespread acclaim. In 2022, the show broke the Guinness World Record for the “most in-demand anime TV show”.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Part 3’s premiere is undoubtedly stunning – delivering action, tragedy, triumph, massive stakes, great character moments, and even a cute love story. But the experience is still somewhat tainted by the show’s eccentric release schedule.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, a stage musical adaptation inspired by the series premiered in Japan.