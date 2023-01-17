‘Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3’ to be split into two parts

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 Final Arc is set to begin airing on Japanese broadcast in March.

Final Arc will be split into two halves, with the first scheduled to air at 12:25am in Japan (3:25pm GMT) on March 3, with Yuichiro Hayashi returning to direct the next part at MAPPA.

The second part is scheduled for later in 2023, though no precise date has been confirmed yet. Though the final season has technically been running for the past two seasons, Part 3 should be the conclusive end to Attack on Titan as there is no further manga left to adapt.

Crunchyroll shared a tweet from the show’s Japanese Twitter account, which revealed the date alongside a brand new trailer for the upcoming season – check it out below.

Attack on Titan is set in a world where humanity lives inside cities surrounded by three enormous walls protecting them from the gigantic man-eating humanoids called Titans. The story follows Eren Yeager, a boy who vows to exterminate the Titans after they bring about the destruction of his hometown and the death of his mother. The show is adapted from Hajime Isayama’s manga series, which ran from 2009 to 2021.

In a five-star review of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2, NME wrote: “Charging forward with stunning animation, complex character dynamics, mature storytelling, incredible action and a fascinating mythology, Attack on Titan’s final run of episodes is shaping up to be spectacular and satisfying.”