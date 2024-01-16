Aubrey Plaza reveals the item she stole from Joe Biden’s desk at the White House

Aubrey Plaza has shared that she stole something from Joe Biden’s office during a tour of the White House.

READ MORE: ‘The White Lotus’ season two review: the guests are still awful, the show still utterly addictive

The actor, who starred in the second season of HBO series, The White Lotus, spoke recently on the multiple connections to the President throughout her life. She told The New Yorker that she has met him several times, including at a “Joe Biden youth-leadership conference” at the age of 16.

Advertisement

She shared about the experience: “I had a stare-down with Joe Biden from the audience, because he asked how it went, and I raised my hand immediately.”

“I was, like, ‘It’s bulls—. This conference sucks. You didn’t let us talk. This was supposed to be about the students,’” she continued.

Plaza reunited with Biden when the then Vice President appeared in an episode in the fifth season of Parks And Recreation. As the cast were filming at the White House, they were granted a tour.

Plaza shared: “Before the tour, I saw him, and he knew my name.” However, she soon learned why his knowledge of her had been quite so sharp.

When taken into the Vice President’s office, she found a note briefing Biden on their previous connection. She said: “I saw a note on his desk that had been written by his assistant on official White House stationery that said, ‘Aubrey Plaza’ — underlined — ‘Wilmington, Delaware. You met her at the Joe Biden youth-leadership conference when she was 16.'”

Advertisement

She added: “I was like, ‘I knew it! He doesn’t remember me at all!’”

And so, she decided to keep the note. “I pocketed it,” she said. “And Mike Schur, the creator of Parks And Rec[reation], was horrified. He was like, ‘You cannot steal from the White House!’ And I was like, ‘I don’t give a shit! I know what he did! He didn’t know me!’”

Plaza then shared that she has since lost the note. She added: “Can you imagine if I’d kept it? I could’ve framed it or sold it. Now he’s the President – I had no idea.”

“But, yeah, I stole it right off his desk. And there’s got to be cameras in the White House. But they didn’t do anything to me.”

In other news, Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a drama series for her role in The White Lotus.