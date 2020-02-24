Auschwitz Memorial criticises Amazon for Holocaust portrayal in ‘Hunters’

The Auschwitz Memorial has criticised Amazon series Hunters for its fictional depiction of the Holocaust.

The show, which arrived on Amazon Prime last Friday, stars Al Pacino as the head of a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York, who discover that hundreds of escaped war criminals are living in the US.

It has faced frequent accusations of bad taste, with critics taking aim at the depiction of fictional atrocities in the death camps. In one scene, a game of human chess takes place – with people killed when a piece is taken.

The Auschwitz Memorial wrote on Twitter: ” “Inventing a fake game of human chess … is not only dangerous foolishness [and] caricature. It also welcomes future deniers. We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy.”

The Auschwitz Memorial is responsible for preserving the notorious death camp in Poland, where more than 1.1 million people, the vast majority of them Jewish, were killed.

The criticism of the TV series came days after the Auschwitz Memorial criticised Amazon for selling antisemitic books.

On Friday, the organisation retweeted a letter from the Holocaust Educational Trust to Amazon, which requested that antisemitic children’s books by Nazi Julius Streicher, who was executed for crimes against humanity, are removed from the site.

“When you decide to make a profit on selling vicious antisemitic Nazi propaganda published without any critical comment or context, you need to remember that those words led not only to the #Holocaust but also many other hate crimes,” they tweeted on Sunday.

In an email, an Amazon spokesman said: “As a bookseller, we are mindful of book censorship throughout history, and we do not take this lightly. We believe that providing access to written speech is important, including books that some may find objectionable.”

