Australian version of ‘Taskmaster’ is in the works

An Australian version of Taskmaster is in development at Paramount.

As reported by Variety, Taskmaster Australia will be produced by Avalon Television with Kevin & Co for Network 10.

The series, set to be released next year, will be hosted by comedian and writer Tom Gleeson, alongside Tom Cashman.

Taskmaster has been adapted for various countries since it originally debuted in the UK in 2015, including New Zealand, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Canada.

Alex Horne, who originally created the format and co-hosts the UK version, is an executive producer on the Australian series, alongside Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, James Taylor, Jon Thoday and Andy Devonshire.

The UK version is currently in its fourteenth series on Channel 4, co-hosted by Greg Davies. The comedy game show sees a line-up of celebrity contestants put through a series of bizarre challenges.

The line-up for the latest series includes comedians Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

Back in April, Channel 4 announced Horne will star in a new scripted comedy series called The Horne Section TV Show, written by the Taskmaster co-creator and his band.