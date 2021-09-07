Ava DuVernay shares tribute to Michael K Williams: “You moved many”

Ava DuVernay has shared a tribute to Michael K Williams on social media – you can read it below. The filmmaker worked with the actor, who passed away yesterday (September 6) on the Netflix limited series When They See Us. For his role as Bobby McCray, he was nominated for an Emmy. “I remember the times you’d come on set even when you weren’t on the call sheet. Just to share a hug. To cheer us on. Strolling in like the King that you were,” DuVernay began on Instagram.

“For just a flash to give some love – then gone. I remember nights out in NYC that summer and how you were so loved by the folks in your city. I remember our work on the work, always connected and communicating and exacavating [sic] and building because you were so open and ready to give your all.”

She concluded her post: “I remember you speaking of mortality, like you did in your post last year about Kobe. In it, you wonder how you’ll be remembered and what your legacy will be. Maya Angelou once said, your legacy lives on in every life you touch.

“You, brother, touched many. Through your personal interactions big and small, through your community activism, through your struggles, through your triumphs, through your glorious work. You moved many. You moved me. What you doubted in life, be certain of now, dear brother. Be certain. You were a flash of love – now gone. But never forgotten.”

Williams was found in his home in Brooklyn, New York City, by his nephew. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed, and his long-time rep Marianna Shafran said his family “ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”