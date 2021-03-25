Aya Cash won’t be returning for ‘The Boys’ season three

The Boys star Aya Cash has said she will not be returning for season three.

The actress, who played supervillain Stormfront in season two, has said she hasn’t been told about a new contract for the forthcoming episodes.

“I want to know if she’ll be back, too,” Cash told Entertainment Weekly when asked about the fate of her character.

Season three is shooting now, and Cash explained she is currently filming another project elsewhere.

“I’m not there now. I’m on a new Fox show now called This Country,” she said. My contract for The Boys was only for a year, so who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in.”

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke said last year that Stormfront could still return at a later point in time, as the character is immortal.

“She’s not dead,” Kripke told TheWrap. “She’s ‘Stumpfront’ now. You know, no comment about whether she comes back, but she is forever going to be this kind of mutilated, stubby little Nazi, which we thought was the right punishment for somebody who so believed in Aryan purity.”

In a four-star review of season two of The Boys, NME said: “The Boys may be the most adult superhero show on TV – but with its hotly-awaited return, it proves it’s the most fun too.”