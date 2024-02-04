Ayo Edebiri acknowledges having made fun of Jennifer Lopez in SNL sketch

Ayo Edebiri acknowledged jokes she had previously made about Jennifer Lopez when the two appeared together on Saturday Night Live last night (February 3).

The Bear star was making her debut as host of the show, while Lopez was the musical guest. During one of the sketches, while appearing on a mock game show, Edebiri made reference to a 2020 episode of the podcast Scam Goddess that had recently been doing the rounds online.

In that pod, the host Laci Mosley had described Lopez’s career as “one long scam”, causing Edebiri to reply: “Well, that’s the thing – she thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her. I think she thinks that she’s still good, even though she’s not singing for most of these songs. A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio, she was busy’. Like, doing what? Not singing, obviously.”

In the SNL sketch, Edebiri owned the comments. “Okay, we get it,” she said. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid.”

Check out the sketch below:

“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she continued.

Lopez’ new album ‘This Is Me…Now’ is coming out on February 16, her first album of new music in over a decade.

Edebiri recently won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role in The Bear. Besides starring in that show, she also played the lead in last year’s cult comedy film Bottoms and has been a writer for shows such as Big Mouth and Dickinson among others.

NME named The Bear the best series of 2023, writing: “No other series has since proved better at showing the shit endlessly hitting the fan, but it was the flashbacks, side-steps and breath-catching across these 10 perfect episodes that charred, sliced and tenderized harder than any of the kitchen chaos.”

It was also recently reported that Edebiri had dropped out of Marvel’s upcoming ensemble film Thunderbolts due to a scheduling conflict with an undisclosed project. She has been replaced by Geraldine Viswanathan.

Meanwhile, the third season of The Bear, will see its return to “a functioning kitchen atmosphere”, according to lead actor Jeremy Allen White.