Aziz Ansari responds to sexual misconduct allegations in new Netflix show

The new show is called 'Right Now'.

Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of misconduct in his new Netflix show, Right Now.

Last year, the 36-year-old comedian was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous 23-year-old photographer. The woman, referred to as “Grace”, said she felt the Master of None creator “took advantage” of her during a date.

Addressing the incident at the start of the show, Ansari says: “I haven’t said much about that whole thing. But I have talked about it on this tour because you’re here and it means a lot to me, and I’m sure some of you are curious about that whole situation.”

Earlier this year (February 12), Ansari addressed the allegations in a stand up show in NYC saying “it was a terrifying thing to talk about.”

In Right Now, Ansari added: “It’s a tricky thing for me to answer because I felt so many things in the last year or so. There’s times I felt scared, there’s times I felt humiliated, there’s times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way.

“After a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward. It moved things forward for me and made me think about a lot. I hope I’ve become a better person. I always think back to a conversation I had with one of my friends where he was like, ‘You know what man? That whole thing made me think about every date I’ve ever been on.’ I thought wow, that’s pretty incredible.”

Ansari continued: “This made not just me, but other people be more thoughtful and that’s a good thing. And that’s how I feel about it.”

Towards the end of the show, Ansari thanked the audience for continuing to support him. “It means the world to me because I saw the world where I don’t ever get to do this again. And it almost felt like I had died. In a way, I did.”

After the allegations were originally published, Ansari released a statement in response. “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”