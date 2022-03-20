Back To The Future’s Christopher Lloyd joins ‘The Mandalorian’ cast

Back To The Future star Christopher Lloyd has joined the cast of Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

On Friday (March 18), it was announced that Lloyd – best known for his role as Dr. Emmett Brown in Back To The Future – has joined the cast of the hit Disney+ show and will appear in season three.

The Mandalorian, which also stars Pedro Pascal and Giancarlo Esposito, is currently filming its third season in Southern California.

While details surrounding Lloyd’s role have not yet been disclosed, it’s described as “guest-starring in nature”.

While details of season three are scarce, actor Katee Sackhoff did disclose last November that her character has “unfinished business”. The second season of the show, which won seven Craft Emmy Awards last year, saw Sackhoff appear for the first time as rival Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze.

Sackhoff was last seen fighting for possession of the powerful Darksaber, which was acquired in season two by Pedro Pascal’s hero Din Djarin.

“The way that Lucasfilm left me in season two, one of the roads that could be gone down – absolutely, you’d think – would be the unfinished business,” Sackhoff told Slash Film.

“But that is so far above my pay grade, and you just don’t know, right? As a fan of the show, I’m just excited to see what they come up with.”

Reviewing season two of the show, NME said: “…The plot is tweaked enough that it doesn’t feel stale … this franchise is finally on an exciting new path. This is the way.”

The third season of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on Disney+ this year, although no date has yet been set for its release.