Watch Lee Dong-wook and Wi Ha-joon in wild new trailer for ‘Bad And Crazy’

iQIYI and tvN have dropped a brand-new trailer for their upcoming K-drama series Bad And Crazy.

The minute-long trailer introduces the eccentric main characters of the new show who embody the descriptors “bad” and “crazy” respectively, as they get heavily involved in situations involving violence and crime.

Ryu Soo-yeol (played by Lee Dong-wook), a corrupt detective with a split personality, is seen taking advantage of his position for personal gain, however he’s quickly put back in his place when he meets K (played by Wi Ha-joon of Squid Game fame), who’s hellbent on justice.

Bad And Crazy will also see a supporting cast of Han Ji-eun, who plays detective Ryu’s ex-girlfriend Lee Hee-kyum, as well as VIXX’s N (real name Cha Hak-yeon) as police officer Oh Kyung-tae, who starts to sniff out the situation.

Helmed by The Uncanny Counter screenwriter and director duo, Kim Sae-bom and Yoo Seon-dong, Bad And Crazy is scheduled to premiere on cable network tVN on December 17, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI.

In other K-drama news, a new Gong Yoo-led sci-fi series titled The Silent Sea is set to premiere worldwide on Netflix this Christmas Eve (December 24). He will also be joined by MBLAQ’s Lee Joon, alongside Sense8‘s Bae Doo-na and Squid Game’s Heo Sung-tae, among others.

The Silent Sea is based on director Choi Hang Yong’s 2014 short film, The Sea Of Tranquility. Choi has also returned to direct the Netflix adaptation, which was co-written by award-winning screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo.