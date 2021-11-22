Watch the action-packed teaser for ‘Bad And Crazy’ starring ‘Squid Game”s Wi Ha-joon

iQIYI has unveiled a first look into its upcoming original series Bad and Crazy, starring Lee Dong-wook and Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon.

The trailer opens with a montage of thrilling fight scenes involving Lee’s character, detective Ryu Soo-yeol. Bright red letters spelling “BAD” flash across the shot of him raising his arms in victory after a fight in the rain.

Later, the clip introduces Wi’s character with a chaotic scene of him crashing his motorcycle into a car. “CRAZY”, reads the caption has he removes his helmet with a grin. The trailer then splits to show the perspectives of the two leads in a scene where Wi recklessly rides his motorcycle down a flight of stairs with Lee screaming in fear as he rides pillion.

Advertisement

Starring Lee Dong-wook (Tale of the Nine Tailed) and Wi Ha-joon (Squid Game), the forthcoming series follows a group of detective as they battle corruption within the force.

Ryu Soo-yeol is a pragmatic and successful detective with questionable morals, while K (played by Wi) is righteous yet hot-headed and reckless young man. Despite their opposing personalities, the duo begrudgingly team up to fight against evil and crime, leading to tension-filled, yet comical scenes as they attempt to work together.

Also appearing in Bad and Crazy are actress Han Ji-eun (100 Days my Prince) and VIXX member Cha Hak-yeon (also known as N). The former plays Hee-gyeom, a drug crime detective who also happens to be Soo-yeol’s ex-girlfriend, while Cha stars as Oh Kyeong-tae, the warm-hearted youngest member of the anti-corruption department.

Bad and Crazy is helmed by Director Yoo Sun-dong (The Uncanny Encounter). The series premieres on tvN on December 17, and will also be available to stream on iQIYI.