Bad news, ‘Friends’ is officially leaving Netflix

No one told you life was gonna be this way.

Bad news, Friends fans – it’s officially leaving Netflix.

After ongoing speculation, it’s been confirmed that WarnerMedia, which owns the distribution rights to the iconic sitcom, will remove the series from the streaming platform in 2020 as they prepare to launch HBO Max – their own streaming service.

In a press release , Warner said that all 236 Friends episodes will only stream on the platform when it launches in 2020. It joins a wide selection of new and classic shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel Air (which also currently features on Netflix), Pretty Little Liars and new offerings from filmmakers such as Bridesmaids helmer Paul Feig and Arrow‘s Greg Berlanti.

At present, it’s unclear whether Friends‘ departure will be limited to North America, or whether the show’s legions of international fans will be affected too.

Netflix US wrote on Twitter: “The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye.

“We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang.”

Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, added: “HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’”

Other shows in the works on the new platform include a small screen reboot of the cult horror Gremlins.