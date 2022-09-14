Watch the first teaser for new K-drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’, starring EXO’s D.O

KBS has unveiled a new teaser clip for its upcoming K-drama series Bad Prosecutor (literal translation), starring D.O of EXO.

The new 30-second teaser trailer was shared on September 14 by the South Korean cable network, and introduces the titular prosecutor Jin Jung (D.O) swaggered into a room with a motorcycle helmet on, while holding a baseball bat. “Do you know what I’ve realised while living this life?” he points out, “To catch bad guys like you, you have to be more vicious.”

He begins destroying the contents of the room: throwing his helmet towards the camera and spray-paints it and using his bat to destroy the potted plants sitting on the desk. “Let’s do something crazy.”

Due to premiere on October 5, Bad Prosecutor follows Jin Jung, who’s known for his bad manners and delinquent tendencies. Despite that, his reputation as an effective prosecutor precedes him – he dismantles dubious organisations built on wealth and power, along with those who profit from them. He prefers expedient methods over standard protocols, and delinquency over sincerity in order to end corruption.

Starring opposite D.O is actress Lee Se-hee (Hospital Playlist 2, My Roommate Is A Gumiho), who plays fellow prosecutor Shin Ah-ra. She is conversely cool-headed and upholds professionalism. Despite being polar opposites in their approach to work, Ah-ra often watches over Jin Jung.

Bad Prosecutor was helmed by director Kim Sung-ho, who previously took charge of Netflix’s 2021 original Korean series Move To Heaven. The series was also written by Im Young-bin, who previously penned the screenplay for JTBC’s 2018 action series Sketch.

Notably, Bad Prosecutor will mark D.O’s first TV role since he completed his mandatory two-year military service in January 2021. However, the idol has starred in a number of acclaimed films and series prior to his conscription, including the 2017 movie Room No. 7 and the 2015 series Hello Monster.