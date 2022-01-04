Bae Doo-na reveals why she was compelled to join ‘The Silent Sea’

Bae Doo-na has opened up about what encouraged her to join the cast of the sci-fi Netflix series, The Silent Sea.

In a recent interview with The Korea Times, Bae shared that she admired the portrayal of human emotions in the short film The Sea Of Tranquility, which The Silent Sea is based on. Notably, both works were directed by Choi Hang-yong.

“When I watched the short film, I thought the director took a very smart approach in making a sci-fi flick,” the actor said. “I was awed not by its technicality, but how it followed people’s emotions.”

Advertisement

“The reason I decided to join the series is that I felt the strength of following the characters’ emotion in such a tense moment,” she added, likening the series to a “whirlwind swirling amid the tranquility”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bae shared that she felt pressure over her portrayal of astrobiologist Song Ji-an. “The most difficult part was that Song’s role is to lead the audiences through the series,” Bae admitted. “Song starts as a secluded person, but as the story develops, it unfolds from her perspective. So it felt overwhelming to portray her emotions delicately.”