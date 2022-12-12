Netflix announces new original K-drama ‘Doona!’ starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong

Netflix has announced the cast for its upcoming K-drama original Doona! starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong.

On December 12, the streaming platform revealed that Suzy (Anna, Start-Up) and Yang Se-jong (My Country: The New Age) have been cast as the leads of its upcoming series Doona!. The pair’s casting was first reported in July by South Korean news outlet JoyNews24.

Based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Song-a, the show will follow a retired K-pop idol who crosses paths with an ordinary university student after she begins living in a share-house.

Former Miss A member Suzy will star as the titular Lee Doo-na, the former main vocalist and most popular member of a K-pop girl group called Sweet Dream. She abruptly announces her retirement at the beginning of the series and becomes a shut-in at a university share-house.

Meanwhile, Yang will play Won Joon, an average student with little to offer besides his warmth and integrity, which help Doo-na work through her complex emotional world. The pair eventually grow closer and develop a romance.

Doona! will be helmed by director Lee Jung-hyo, who previously helmed hits like Crash Landing on You, Romance Is A Bonus Book and The Good Wife. Actress Lee Yu-bi (Yumi’s Cells) is also in talks to play a supporting role, reports Newsen. At the time of publication, Netflix has yet to announce the official premiere date for Doona!.

