Bam Margera’s new neck tattoo is a nod to Britney Spears

Bam Margera has got a neck tattoo inspired by Britney Spears, in solidarity with the pop singer.

The former Jackass star, who has entered rehab facilities in Florida in recent years, was seen in an Instagram video posted by First Hand Tattoo on Wednesday (September 27), where he explained the reasoning behind the new ink.

“So if you haven’t known, I’ve been through the ringer with the longest Florida shuffle, which means if the interventionist knows you have insurance money they’ll find reasons to keep you there forever,” Margera says in the clip.

Pointing to the tattoo which references Spears’ 2000 hit ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’, he added: “So Britney Spears, oops they did it to me, too. I’m on your level.”

At the end of the video, Margera said: “Britney I’m on your level. I feel your fucking pain.”

Spears was under a conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears for 13 years, which meant that he had control over her assets, finances and career. The conservatorship was officially terminated in November 2021.

In July this year Margera ripped into his former Jackass co-stars in a music video for the track ‘Feel Like Bam’ by rappers Cult Shotta and Tanboymiguel. Margera was fired from Jackass Forever in 2021 following a positive drug test.

Over the past year Margera has been involved in numerous public incidents. In June he was reportedly sent to a mental health facility after being found in an “erratic” state by police.

In April he turned himself in to police following an alleged “physical altercation” with his brother. Margera later denied the allegations on Instagram.

Prior to that he was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman, for which he posted bail and was subsequently released, and for public intoxication at a restaurant in LA.