Bam Margera reportedly placed on psychiatric hold after being found by police

Bam Margera has been placed on involuntary psychiatric hold by police, according to reports.

The former Jackass star was found by Los Angeles police on Sunday (June 4) at Trejo’s Tacos, owned by Danny Trejo, after Margera’s family raised concerns over his whereabouts.

According to TMZ, police found Margera’s speech and behaviour “erratic” which, coupled with his public threats of suicide, led law enforcement to call in a psychiatric evaluation team who decided to send him to mental health facility for up to 72 hours under a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Advertisement

It’s unclear if Margera is still being held at the facility.

Margera has been publicly feuding with his estranged wife Nikki over the custody of their son, Phoenix. She filed for legal separation in February this year after they quietly broke up in 2021.

Earlier on Sunday (June 4), Bam’s brother Jess Margera tweeted for help in finding the former Jackass star. Later on the same day, Jess confirmed he had been found in a follow-up tweet, writing: “They found him safe. He texted me and my parents at 6am this morning saying he loves us he loves Phoenix and he is ‘at peace’ and that he took enough pills to stop his heart. And some really heartbreaking dark shit.”

Over the past year, Margera has been involved in numerous public incidents. In April, he turned himself in to police following an alleged “physical altercation” with his brother at his home in Chester County. Margera later denied the allegations on Instagram.

Prior to that, he was arrested for allegedly kicking a woman, for which he posted bail and was subsequently released, and for public intoxication at a restaurant in LA.

Advertisement

In May last year, Margera revealed that he had completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse.

Fellow Jackass star Steve-O recently expressed his concern for Margera. “I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” he wrote in a since deleted post.

For further help and advice on mental health: