‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera reportedly on ventilator after being hospitalised with pneumonia

Former Jackass star Bam Margera has reportedly been hospitalised with a “very serious case” of pneumonia.

The stunt performer is said to have been hospitalised in San Diego earlier this week, and subsequently tested positive for COVID while in hospital.

According to TMZ, doctors have put Margera on a ventilator and he is being treated in the ICU. His condition, however, is said to be stable.

Advertisement

NME has reached out to Margera’s representatives for comment.

Earlier this year, Margera completed a 12-month treatment program for drug and alcohol abuse. In September 2021, he was taken to rehab by police following an incident at a casino in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Margera, a founding member of the original Jackass crew alongside Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and others, was fired from the latest film Jackass Forever after a positive drug test. He later filed a lawsuit against the film’s producers claiming it was a violation of his civil rights, alleging that it broke the terms of his contract.

In April this year, Margera reached a settlement over the lawsuit and asked for the case to be dismissed, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

New footage from the making of Jackass Forever was released in Jackass 4.5 earlier this year, which featured outtakes, cast interviews and never-before-seen stunts.